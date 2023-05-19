WATCH LIVE

SoCal mom baffled after 6 Taylor Swift VIP tickets delivered to wrong address

Friday, May 19, 2023 11:59AM
Tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert are hard to get, but one Eyewitness News viewer had someone drop them off at her door without even having to buy them.

The viewer's daughter opened a package that was delivered to their door and was surprised to find what was inside: a VIP pack of concert tickets.

"We get packages all the time... and when she opened it she said 'oh my goodness, it's Taylor Swift tickets! It's VIP'!" the woman said.

The box had her address on it but she never ordered the tickets.

Those six tickets are to the Taylor Swift concert in New Jersey and could be resold for thousands of dollars each.

The viewer says she is now working to track down the person who actually ordered them.

"Of course my 19-year-old daughter is excited but I'm like 'They don't belong to us. We need to find the correct people'."

