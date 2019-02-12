TECHNOLOGY

Garcetti announces decision to forgo plans to rebuild coastal natural-gas plants

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday announced plans to scrap updates to three coastal natural-gas power plants in favor of replacing the aging turbines with clean, renewable energy sources.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday announced plans to scrap updates to three coastal natural-gas power plants in favor of replacing the aging turbines with clean, renewable energy sources.

Garcetti spoke around 9 a.m. at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's headquarters in downtown. The plan is to phase out the facilities over the next decade to replace them with clean energy.

"We have the people to make it happen, we have the will to make it happen, we have the technology to make it happen," Garcetti said.

The facilities targeted by the plan are the Scattergood Generating Station in El Segundo, Harbor Generating Station in Wilmington, and the Haynes Generating Station in Long Beach.



Rebuilding the natural gas plants would cost billions of dollars. Food & Water Watch, an environmental watchdog organization, has applauded Garcetti's direction. They said it's the first step in positioning L.A. toward 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

"Mayor Garcetti has listened to us and decided that Los Angeles can do better," Alexandra Nagy, a senior organizer with the group, said in a statement. "It's time to clean up our air, prioritize health communities and green jobs, and usher in a clean energy resolution."

Garcetti also responded to criticism from the Valley Industry and Commerce Association. They provided a statement over his plans.

"This is a short-sighted and expensive experiment with the ratepayers' money. This will cost every ratepayer $3,571, which will undoubtedly require rate increases," the statement said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologynatural gaseric garcettienergyclimate changeLong BeachLos AngelesWilmingtonEl SegundoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
FaceTime bug lets people listen in on user without them picking up
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
More Technology
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News