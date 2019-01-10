TECHNOLOGY

New software tracks users who share passwords

Could new software mean the end of using someone else's Netflix password for free?

If you share your Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or other password with friends and family, you could be found out.

According to the Las Vegas ABC affilate, new software was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show that can track down users who share passwords for streaming platforms, allowing other people to watch for free.

In the case of Netflix, it has been fairly lax about people sharing passwords and has not indicated it has any plans to use this type of software.
