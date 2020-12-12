ABC7 salutes

SoCal Army captain among 1st amputees to test new high-tech robotic prosthetic hand

Army Capt. Carey DuVal is helping test a new robotic prosthetic hand that is changing the game for amputees across the world.
By
WESTLAKE VILLAGE (KABC) -- Army Capt. Carey DuVal is helping test a new robotic prosthetic hand that is changing the game for amputees across the world.

"The big hook here is a gesture control where I can literally just flex inside the cuff and it automatically changes the setup of the hand to a different grip," said DuVal.

DuVal lost his hand in an IED attack in Afghanistan six years ago. After little to no success with previous prosthetics, he eventually discovered Westlake Village interface company, Biodesigns. Their prosthetic allowed him to return to weightlifting, CrossFit and yoga. It even allowed him to return to his job in the infantry, becoming the only amputee to get through Special Forces assessment selection.

"The second I got a sports prosthetic from them, it was a game changer," said DuVal. "I went from having an extremely atrophied right arm to actually getting volume and mass back. My shoulder starting building back up."

"Ultimately, that's our goal is you get on with your life, you don't even think about what you're wearing, it's part of you," said Randall Alley of Biodesigns.

Alley is now proud to help take it to the next level, becoming the first facility in the country to test their interface with a new robotic hand made by a company called BrainRobotics.

"So instead of thinking I'm going to use my muscles a certain way and pulse them for example, he just thinks of the grip he's gonna use and goes right to it, because the pattern recognition recognizes that pattern after being calibrated and trained," said Alley.

DuVal is one of the first amputees to try it out - technology that's giving hope to people who feel they can't move on.

"It's like you have a hand again and all of a sudden that's not a hindrance to you," said DuVal. "The fact that that stuff continues to evolve is really gonna help out not just other hand amputees, but people with different levels of amputation and different injuries."

BrainRobotics is waiting for FDA approval for the hand. The company hopes to launch the product early next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologywestlake villagelos angeles countyprosthetictechnologyabc7 salutesabc7 salutesveteranamputee
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Former homeless Marine to lead LA Mission
ABC7 Salutes: Military Made subscription box company highlights vets
Veteran painted scenes to document time in WW2
ABC7 Salutes: LA Rams help spruce up Inglewood veterans center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
LA County again reports record-setting number of COVID cases
IE WWII vet shares shares story of surviving COVID-19
Riverside police dressed as Santa Claus, elf help nab car thieves
LA deputies involved in Guardado shooting suspended in unrelated case
Show More
On cusp of retirement, CSU chancellor reflects on 8-year tenure
LA health care workers exhausted by surging COVID-19 cases
Barricaded suspect jumps from 2nd-floor window in OC
'Angel Tree' at Long Beach coffee shop supports local veterans
Pasadena man accused of buying Maserati with COVID-19 relief money
More TOP STORIES News