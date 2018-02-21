HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --Citing strong winds, SpaceX postponed the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket that had been scheduled for Wednesday morning at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County.
The company says it will try again at 6:17 a.m. Thursday.
The rocket's payload includes two test satellites "for global broadband," according to SpaceX founder Elon Musk. "If successful, Starlink constellation will serve least served," he tweeted.
Referring to the effect of Wednesday's winds on the rocket, Musk added: "Small, but better to be paranoid."
The planned launch has generated much anticipation among Southland residents, many of whom witnessed a spectacle on Dec. 22 when a Falcon 9 lifted off shortly after sunset. The rocket left an expanding plume in its wake that was brilliantly illuminated by sunlight.
A livestream of Thursday's takeoff can be seen on ABC7.com.
Today’s Falcon launch carries 2 SpaceX test satellites for global broadband. If successful, Starlink constellation will serve least served.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2018