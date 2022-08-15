LA comedian and actor Teddy Ray found dead in Rancho Mirage

Details surrounding Ray's death and the condition in which he was found were not immediately released.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Teddy Ray, a comedian born and raised in Los Angeles, was found dead last week in Rancho Mirage, authorities say.

According to the Riverside County coroner's website, the 32-year-old was found dead Friday in the 40 Block of Via Santo Tomas.

Details surrounding Ray's death and the condition in which he was found were not immediately released.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

Comedy Central took to Twitter Friday evening reacting to Ray's death, saying he'll be deeply missed.

"Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer," the TV network said in the statement. "He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."

All Def Digital, a multi-platform media company that Ray, whose real name is Theadore Brown, had collaborated with, tweeted that it was "heartbroken" about the news of Ray's death. "We will miss him every day but we know he will have Heaven laughing," the tweet read.

Ray appeared as the bailiff on "PAUSE with Sam Jay," appeared in the digital series Cancel Court, and was a stand-up comedian.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.