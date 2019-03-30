Crime & Safety

17-year-old driver arrested for murder after Woodland Hills crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for murder after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night in Woodland Hills that left one person dead and three injured

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for murder after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night in Woodland Hills that left one person dead and three injured, authorities said.

The collision happened about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, where the teen driver of a Mercedes-Benz allegedly sped through a red light after driving recklessly for several blocks.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect then slammed into the side of a Toyota Tacoma, killing the innocent driver of the truck. After hitting the pickup, the Mercedes also struck two SUVs -- a Ford Expedition and Lexus RX400h.

The suspect and his passenger were transported to Northridge Hospital, the LAPD said in a news release. A Los Angeles Fire Department statement said two survivors of the crash were in serious condition while another sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, who died at the scene, was not immediately identified.

"The totality of the circumstances indicates the driver of the Mercedes displayed a willful disregard for human life," the LAPD said.

Investigators refuted initial accounts from witnesses who said they believed two vehicles were street racing before the crash.
