Teen boy killed in South Los Angeles shooting; investigation underway

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teenage boy was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 3:49 p.m. in the 10800 block of Western Avenue, just south of 108th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details are limited, but authorities said a male juvenile was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. It's unclear what led up to the shooting and information regarding a suspect or suspects is unknown.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured at least eight patrol units surrounding the area near a bus stop in front of a 7-Eleven store.

The sheriff's department is still gathering information.

Anyone who may know more about this incident is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.