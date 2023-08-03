13-year-old NorCal girl steals parents' Tesla, crashes into parked cars and utility pole, police say

A 13-year-old girl in Northern California stole her parents' Tesla and ended up crashing into a utility pole and several parked vehicles, police said.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old girl in Northern California stole her parents' Tesla and ended up crashing into a utility pole and several parked vehicles, police said.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, the girl took the vehicle without her parents' permission and was out driving around early Monday morning.

She lost control when she hit a dip in the road and crashed into three parked vehicles, a utility pole, and a street sign, police said.

Three juveniles were found at the scene of the crash.

"Miraculously, all had only minor injuries and were out of the Tesla and walking," read a statement released by police.

All of their parents were notified.

Officers are still determining if alcohol was involved or if any other people were involved.