Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police say a teen was struck by a car and dragged 1,500 feet after the hit-and-run driver allegedly blew through a stop sign in South Los Angeles.

Roberto Diaz had just bought a soda at a nearby store when he was hit while riding his bike through a crosswalk in the area of Maple Avenue and 37th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Los Angeles police.

The 15-year-old was dragged down the block to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where he was dislodged from the vehicle.

The driver was chased by good Samaritans but ultimately fled the scene, authorities say.

Diaz was transported to the hospital, where he was in intensive care as of Wednesday morning. Officers at the scene described the devastating incident as one of the worst hit-and-run crashes they've seen in years.

The victim's mother, Belen Garcia, plead with the suspect to come forward, asking how someone could leave her son in the street to die.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD.
