Teen found shot, killed in car after San Pedro crash

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was found shot in a car that crashed on a San Pedro street early Monday morning.
Authorities were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the area of W. Sepulveda Street and Cabrillo Avenue, where a sedan crashed into a cinder block wall outside an apartment and house.
The teen girl was found shot and killed inside the vehicle, police said. Family members later identified her as Kayla Huerta. They said she has a 3-year-old daughter.
Authorities at the scene said they were investigating the incident as a deadly shooting.
No suspect information was immediately released.
Authorities initially stated the victim was a 27-year-old woman, but family members later confirmed the victim was Huerta.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Huerta's family.