18-year-old sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting his teen sister in Lancaster.
The shooting was reported Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Avenue J15.
The victim was described as a juvenile female in her teens. She was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.
The girl's brother, identified as 18-year-old Eddie Alvirez, has been identified as the suspect after he was earlier described as a "person of interest" in the case. He fled on foot from the scene shortly after the shooting, authorities said.
Alvirez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray or black shorts, and Jordan shoes.
Authorities say he frequents the Lancaster area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
