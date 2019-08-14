18-year-old sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting his teen sister in Lancaster.

The shooting was reported Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Avenue J15.

The victim was described as a juvenile female in her teens. She was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

The girl's brother, identified as 18-year-old Eddie Alvirez, has been identified as the suspect after he was earlier described as a "person of interest" in the case. He fled on foot from the scene shortly after the shooting, authorities said.

Alvirez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray or black shorts, and Jordan shoes.

Authorities say he frequents the Lancaster area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countygun violencehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against DTLA middle school
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
Video released in search for driver who injured teen in South LA
VIDEO: Utah authorities rescue Riverside sisters after alleged abduction
Long Beach children with disabilities get customized tricycles
Police: Man choked cat, force-fed it meth
Wildlife Waystation shutting down, exotic animals to be relocated
Show More
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Murrieta company has hand in building US military's F-35
Beverly Hills PD settles retaliation lawsuits
Pilot sues NetJets for saying she's too short to fly
Port Hueneme: Man kicks dog 15 feet into air
More TOP STORIES News