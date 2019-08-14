18-year-old sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting his teen sister in Lancaster.The shooting was reported Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Avenue J15.The victim was described as a juvenile female in her teens. She was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.The girl's brother, identified as 18-year-old Eddie Alvirez, has been identified as the suspect after he was earlier described as a "person of interest" in the case. He fled on foot from the scene shortly after the shooting, authorities said.Alvirez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray or black shorts, and Jordan shoes.Authorities say he frequents the Lancaster area.Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).