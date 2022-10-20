16-year-old boy found dead near skate park in Apple Valley, prompting homicide investigation

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An emotional candlelight vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old boy who was found dead near a skate park in Apple Valley.

Friends and family on Wednesday night gathered on Navajo Road, close to where Apple Valley police officers found Robert Schmidt Jr. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the teenager suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of his death were released, but homicide detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department are conducting an investigation.

So far, no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (909) 890-4904.