Community mourning 17-year-old killed in Anaheim shooting; no arrests made

EMBED <>More Videos

Community mourning 17-year-old killed in Anaheim shooting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A community in Anaheim is mourning an innocent teenager who was killed in a shooting.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Acacia Street near La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound but later succumbed to his injuries.

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Juan Reynaga.

Police say he was not involved with any gangs, but believe the suspects are gang members.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not provided.

A memorial for the teen continued to grow near the crime scene Monday. A GoFundMe page has been established to help the victim's family with funeral services.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyhomicide investigationteen killedshootingteenagerinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 shootings reported at SoCal 7-Eleven stores; 2 may be connected
Former Olympian says she was attacked by homeless man in downtown LA
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
Paul Rudd FaceTimes boy, 12, after classmates refuse to sign yearbook
Amber Heard sued by LA insurer in over $8.3M Johnny Depp trial verdict
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
Families mourn victims killed in Orange fiery high-speed crash
Show More
'Thor: Love and Thunder' scores franchise best debut
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval
3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Downey house party, police say
'RHOSLC' star Jennifer Shah pleads guilty in telemarketing scheme
$10K reward offered for help finding suspects in Riverside robberies
More TOP STORIES News