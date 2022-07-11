Community mourning 17-year-old killed in Anaheim shooting; no arrests made

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Acacia Street near La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound but later succumbed to his injuries.
Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Juan Reynaga.
Police say he was not involved with any gangs, but believe the suspects are gang members.
No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not provided.
A memorial for the teen continued to grow near the crime scene Monday. A GoFundMe page has been established to help the victim's family with funeral services.