17-year-old killed in apparent car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old was shot and killed in an apparent car-to-car shooting Wednesday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 300 block of 113th Street, just north of Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An unknown number of suspects drove up in a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 24/7 streaming channel.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where the teenager was pronounced dead, authorities said.

LAPD investigators stand near evidence markers on a street in South Los Angeles after a teenager was shot and killed on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. KABC

Police placed a privacy canopy over the victim's body as the investigation got underway.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a white compact sedan on the sidewalk with several apparent bullet holes on the passenger side. The rear passenger-side window was shattered.

Nearly two dozen yellow evidence markers were seen on the asphalt in the middle of the street, along with a small pile of shattered glass.

No descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle were available.