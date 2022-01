SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 19-year-old in South Los Angeles was shot and killed, possibly by a stray bullet, authorities say.The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday near the Trinity Recreation Center, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Police say there were reports of a shooting involving people in two cars and the teen, who was nearby, was hit. It's unclear if the victim died at the scene or was taken to the hospital for treatment.No suspect information has been released amid the ongoing investigation.