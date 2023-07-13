Newsom threatens action against Temecula school district in Harvey Milk controversy

Hundreds of teachers in the Temecula Valley Unified School District continue to protest over the board's decision to block a curriculum that mentioned gay rights leader Harvey Milk.

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is intervening in a controversy over textbooks with an LGBTQ reference in Temecula's school district, saying the state will buy the books itself and fine the district for violating state law.

Earlier this year, the Temecula Valley Unified School District rejected textbooks and curriculum materials for an elementary school program because it included references to slain gay-rights activist Harvey Milk. The board president even referred to the LGBTQ icon as a "pedophile," drawing outrage from Newsom and other leaders across the state, as well as protests from teachers in the district.

"CA is stepping in," Newsom declared on Thursday.

"We're going to purchase the book for these students-the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using.

If these extremist school board members won't do their job, we will - and fine them for their incompetence."

Milk was the first openly gay man elected to public office in California, as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He was assassinated in 1978.

Newsom said he and state legislators are working on laws that would fine school districts for failing to provide adequate instructional materials.

"Cancel culture has gone too far in Temecula: radicalized zealots on the school board rejected a textbook used by hundreds of thousands of students and now children will begin the school year without the tools they need to learn,"Newsom said.

"If the school board won't do its job by its next board meeting to ensure kids start the school year with basic materials, the state will deliver the book into the hands of children and their parents - and we'll send the district the bill and fine them for violating state law."

District staffers have previously noted that the textbooks themselves do not actually refer to Milk, but he is mentioned in supporting materials available to students in upper grades.

The school board also fired the district superintendent in response to the controversy.

Joseph Komrosky, the school board president who made the "pedophile" remark, said he was referring to Milk's purported relationship with a 16-year-old and said he was not motivated by anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

"My comments have been misappropriated as an attack on the LGTBQ community," Komrosky said in a June statement. "Absolutely not. My comments were non-gender specific, non-sexual orientation specific, and direction to my view, and the view of the California legislature: that 33-year-old adults should not have sexual relationships with a 16-year-old minor, regardless of gender."

