Search underway for man who sexually assaulted woman on Temecula trail

A manhunt is underway to find a possible sexual assault suspect in Temecula.
By ABC7.com staff
TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway to find a possible sexual assault suspect in Temecula.

Surveillance video has been released showing the suspect.

The alleged assault happened last Thursday, July 16 around 10:30 a.m. on the Santa Gertrudis Creek Trail, underneath Winchester Road.

Deputies found a female with minor injuries who said she was sexually assaulted.

A similar incident occurred June 14 in the same area, when a woman was assaulted and her cellphone was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside County Sheriff's Department detectives at (951)696-3000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
temeculariverside countysex assaultsexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
COVID-19 on track to become leading cause of death in LA County
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
Mookie Betts gets $365-million deal with Dodgers through 2032
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
Show More
Suspect in shooting at judge's home is linked to Crestline murder
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Trump deploys feds to more states under 'law-and-order' push
LA County moves forward with proposed amendment on community investment
UCLA's VIPS program aims to make equal opportunity for college a reality
More TOP STORIES News