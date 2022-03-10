Community & Events

DTLA tenants still living in hotels and temporary apartments after building fire

Lisa Fink
DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- Residents in apartment building 255 Grand in Downtown Los Angeles are not yet back in their homes after a fire broke out in the chipotle on the bottom floor of the building in January.

Many residents have moved into temporary apartments downtown but some are still living in hotels. Both arranged by 255 Grand Management.

Sunny Saha, who works at the intercontinental Hotel downtown says communication has been rocky from the start.

Tenants are still required to pay rent. If they are living in temporary apartments, they pay rent in full. If they are staying in a hotel, they're paying half, according to 255 Grand Management.

Tenants say they have not heard an estimate from management about when they will be able to move back in.
Tenants are only allowed to reenter their units by appointment and need to give at least 48 hours' notice. They are allowed limited time with an escort to collect their belongings.

"The real hard thing is extremely limited access to 255 Grand," said tenant Lisa Fink.

