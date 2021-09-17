Chase of Tesla reportedly on Autopilot ends in Glendale with driver in custody

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities chased a Tesla vehicle reportedly on Autopilot and took the driver into custody after the pursuit ended on a freeway overpass in the Glendale area Thursday night.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident log, the vehicle hit a roadside wall shortly after 11 p.m. and kept traveling as the driver was reportedly unconscious.

AIR7 HD was over the end of the chase around 11:20 p.m. as the Tesla vehicle was traveling at slow speeds and eventually came to a standstill after a CHP vehicle stopped directly in front of the car.

Aerial footage captured authorities take the driver into custody after the Tesla stopped at the 134 Freeway transition to the 5 Freeway. It was unclear if the driver had been detained or arrested.

Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
