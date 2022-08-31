Tesla driver killed in Palos Verdes Peninsula crash

A woman was killed after she crashed a Tesla into a utility pole and then hit another car in Palos Verdes Peninsula Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

ROLLING HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was killed after she crashed a Tesla into a utility pole and then hit another car on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash was reported in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say the Tesla driver first hit a utility pole and knocked down power lines. The car then hit another car and wound up against the front of a house.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported.

It's unknown if the car was on Autopilot, authorities said.

The crash knocked out power to about 100 homes in the area.