Good Samaritans rescue man from burning Tesla after Anaheim crash

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Bystanders helped rescue an unconscious driver from a burning Tesla after a crash in Anaheim Sunday night.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision around 11 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Kingsley Street. A Tesla wrapped itself around a pole and caught on fire, leaving the unconscious driver stuck in the burning wreckage.

Other drivers pulled over and jumped in to help, breaking the car's windows and pulling the driver out of the burning wreckage before firefighters arrive on scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.