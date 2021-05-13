Fatal Tesla crash on 210 Freeway near Fontana prompts investigation by federal agency

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10614978" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brazen man was caught on video riding in the backseat of a Tesla as it traveled around the Bay Area with no driver in the front seat.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal investigators have launched an investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla on a freeway near Fontana, officials said.The crash happened May 5 around 2:40 a.m. on the 210 Freeway near Citrus Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said a big rig had crashed and overturned five minutes before it was struck by the Tesla.The Tesla hit the Mack truck driver and a passing motorist who had stopped to help, both of whom were hospitalized with major injuries, investigators said.The Tesla driver, identified as 35-year-old Steven Hendrickson, was pronounced dead at the scene.The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency said it has opened a special crash investigation into the collision."NHTSA remains vigilant in overseeing the safety of all motor vehicles and equipment, including automated technologies, and leverages SCI where appropriate," the agency said in a statement.