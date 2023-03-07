Tesla cuts prices of Model S and Model X vehicles

Tesla has cut prices once again on its two most expensive electric vehicle models.

The Model S now starts at about $90,000, dropping 5.3% in price.

The Model X is now about $100,000 to start, with a price cut of just over 9%.

The price cuts come just days after CEO Elon Musk said that recent price cuts on other models boosted demand.

Last week Musk said demand for Tesla vehicles will skyrocket as the company makes them more affordable.

This is Tesla's fifth price adjustment since the beginning of the year.