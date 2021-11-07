Arts & Entertainment

Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga explore race, gender and sexuality in new film 'Passing'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga explore race, gender in 'Passing'

HOLLYWOOD -- The new drama "Passing" focuses on former childhood friends, Irene and Clare, played by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, who rekindle their friendship as adults.

Set in 1920s New York City, both are Black women, but Irene discovers Clare has been "passing" as white for many years.

The stars say they had many lengthy discussions with one another, and with director Rebecca Hall, about the concept of who we are and who we present to the world.

"It has so much to do with identity, not just passing in terms of race, but in all the ways in which we pass the mask that we put on," said Thompson.

"We've kinda had been attached to this film (for) quite a number of years beforehand, so I think when you've got projects like that in your orbit, we had quite a few years to sort of fill up our kit bag," said Negga.

"Passing" was made on a tight budget with a short shooting schedule. Fortunately for Tessa and Ruth, they discovered their work styles meshed beautifully.

"Luckily, I think Ruth and I work in a similar way, which is that there should be sense of play on set," said Thompson. "So all of the existential crisis that working on this material might put you through, you see, because we did that when the cameras were rolling," said Thompson.

"Passing" is rated PG-13 and is theaters now. It moves to Netflix Nov. 10.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovierace in america
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News