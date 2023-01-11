WATCH LIVE

Texas 4th grader wins state title after growing massive cabbage weighing 7.5 pounds

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 8:33PM
Humble ISD 4th grader wins big after growing massive, 7.5 lb. cabbage
Way to go, Sophia! The 4th-grader's 7.5 pound cabbage, which she grew after she was given a seedling at school last year, won her statewide recognition and a $1,000 scholarship.

ATASCOCITA, Texas -- An elementary school student from Texas is a champion after winning big in a national cabbage growing program.

Sophia Schnaibli was given a baby cabbage seedling in Mrs. Faria's 3rd grade class at Groves Elementary School last year as part of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

The now-4th-grader managed to grow the seedling into a 7.5-pound cabbage.

The Humble Independent School District shared a photo of Sophia smiling with the massive cabbage.

She was chosen as the program's 2022 Texas State winner, and as part of her victory, she was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

"Here, at Bonnie Plants, we know it takes commitment and attention to plant, care for and to grow a cabbage to the size and quality you were able to achieve," Savannah Burgess of Bonnie Plants wrote in the letter. "Sophia, you did a great job!"

