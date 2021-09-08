texas politics

Abortion law doesn't need to cover rapes because Texas will eliminate them, Abbott says

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Abbott says Texas will eliminate rape

TEXAS -- Texas Senate Bill 8 went into effect on Sept. 1. The bill, which prohibits abortions once a heartbeat can be detected in a fetus, also does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

On Tuesday, as Gov. Greg Abbott signed the controversial voting bill, he was asked about the lack of a rape exception in the abortion law.

"Let's make something very clear, rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets," Abbott stated. "So, goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape, so that no woman no person will be a victim of rape."



Texas' abortion law also allows private citizens to personally sue anybody they think is either trying to get an abortion illegally or anybody helping them.

Abortion rights advocates say the Texas law will force many women to travel out of state for abortions, if they can afford to do so and also navigate issues including childcare and taking time off work. It is also expected to increase the number of women seeking to self-induce abortions using pills obtained by mail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasrapetexas politicsabortiontexas newswomen and healthwomen's health
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
Justice Department will 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas
105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas
Texas Senate passes voting bill amid House Democrats' absence
Texas House Republicans vote to arrest absent Democrats
TOP STORIES
Britney Spears' father files papers to end his conservator role
Downtown LA jail locked down amid report of man with gun
At least 167 cases of mu variant detected in LA County
Lancaster sets record with 58th day of 100 degree heat
Palmdale violent arrest: Girlfriend says use of force unjustified
Former Lakers player Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19
Long Beach: Boy, 16, ID'd as pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash
Show More
Fuquan Johnson, Enrico Colangeli remembered by fellow comedians
Mexico Supreme Court rules criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional
CA recall: Newsom, GOP rivals enter final week of campaign
CA recall election: Submit your question here
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
More TOP STORIES News