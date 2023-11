Nobody was hurt, and it's still unclear how the fire started.

Fire destroys Torrance bar Texas Loosey's, cause under investigation

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Workers and customers of the Texas Loosey's Bar and Grill in Torrance are in shock after the building burned down early Monday.

Texas Loosey's Facebook page says the building caught fire at around 2 a.m.

Nobody was hurt, and it's still unclear how the fire started.

A candlelight vigil is being planned for Friday at 6 p.m.