Caught on camera: State trooper severely injured in Texas crash

LUBBOCK, Texas -- It was a routine accident scene Friday afternoon where first responders worked to clear a crash on a foggy west Texas highway.

In the blink of an eye, that accident scene turned much more gruesome as an 18-wheeler appears, barreling into cars before sliding onto its side and injuring a state trooper.

The crash was caught on camera by a television news photographer from KCBD-TV. The Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper is seen running for safety as the trailer crushes the cab of an F-150.

The trooper and an occupant in the pickup were both taken to a hospital. Both are expected to survive.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascar crashtexas newsu.s. & worldcaught on cameracrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old girl sought in Amber Alert found, mother has been detained
Downey man, 23, arrested in death of 6-year-old child, police say
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Orange
Snow day: Christmas storm fun for kids, not for drivers
Officials identify 10-year-old girl who died on flight from LAX
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
Florida woman, 26, accused of exploiting husband, 77
Show More
3 killed, including 2 children, in massive fire at Hemet apartment
In Pasadena, NASA offers sneak peek at Mars 2020 Rover before July launch
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
NY Times: Leaked videos show SEALs describing Eddie Gallagher in grim terms
More TOP STORIES News