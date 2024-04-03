Texas yard worker hurls weed wacker at suspects who allegedly stole tools from truck

HOUSTON (KABC) -- A thief in Texas got much more than he bargained for after the yard worker he allegedly stole from threw a weed wacker at him - and it was all caught on video.

According to authorities, four suspects were in separate vehicles and allegedly stole some of the worker's equipment.

In the video, you can see the suspects attempt to make their getaway in a red car, but the worker quickly reacts, throwing a weed wacker at them, somehow causing one of the suspects to fall from the passenger side. At one point, deputies said, the suspects attempted to hit the yard worker with the car and allegedly displayed a firearm.

That is when the worker picks up the machine again and is seen chasing the fallen suspect through a yard and attacking him. A neighbor enters the frame, helping the yard worker attempt to subdue the suspect.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Authorities are still searching for the additional suspects who fled the scene.