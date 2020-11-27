Extreme social distancing: Grandparents stay in Texas, send life-sized cutouts to family in CA

This Thanksgiving looks a bit different as families are forced to celebrate apart. A pair of grandparents from Texas, Missy and Barry Buchanan, decided to ease the pain of not seeing their family by sending their grandchildren life-sized cutouts of themselves.
As COVID-19 case numbers surge nationwide, health officials have repeatedly warned against traveling to visit loved ones - an upsetting reality for those who are accustomed to spending Thanksgiving and Christmas at home.
The Buchanans usually spend the holidays with their families in Texas and California, but this year, they sent life-sized cardboard cutouts instead.
"We decided that Thanksgiving was too risky this year," Missy said in a Facebook post. "As COVID-19 numbers continued to rise, we wanted to show you that you can have fun and help keep everyone safe, too."
The Buchanans say that their grandchildren even talk to and hug the cutouts. The family plans to celebrate the holiday together via Zoom.
