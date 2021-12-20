localish

The Alice: a mad cap mad hatters immersive cocktail experience comes to LA

EMBED <>More Videos

The Alice: a mad cap mad hatters immersive cocktail experience comes to LA

HOLLYWOOD -- Ever fancied partying with the Mad Hatter in an immersive cocktail experience? Well, now you can. The Alice is a 90 minute "topsy-turvy journey" in the magical realm of Wonderland, brought to you by the interactive team behind The Wizards Den, Beyond Cinema and The Art of Murder.

"Its a lot of different things all rolled up into one," explained Operations Manager at Viral Events, Mikaela Fleming.

Guests arrive in The Alice after ascending a flight of multi-colored stairs and are greeting by The Mad Hatter himself and The March Hare. After being shown to your table you are taken on a fun interactive journey that may or may not include some rather strong alcoholic drinks (dont worry, if you dont drink booze there are other options).

"Everything you look at, I just want to take a photo of everything," said The Alice guest Oksanna Shulgach.
Like the book and movie that inspired it, The Alice's main room feels a little mad. Faux flowers, oversized playing cards, and a giant Cheshire Cat head with glowing neon eyes decorate the room.

We have all the main characters from Alice in Wonderland that take you through a journey of riddles," Shulgach told Localish. "You have to have to go around the space and solve clues and really get your brain going."

Its a wonderful gift for the Holidays," added Fleming.

Get your tickets now for The Alice HERE and @thealicecocktailexperience

@hidden.losangeles
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodkabcentertainmentlocalishalcoholcocktail
LOCALISH
The Alice: a mad cap mad hatters immersive cocktail experience comes to LA
Aquarium of the Bay turns 25
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
Entire NYC neighborhood turns into blazing holiday light show
TOP STORIES
Check your ticket: Several events canceled in LA County due to COVID
Woman caught in gang crossfire in Santa Ana
2-year-old girl stabbed in Santa Ana; father arrested
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
Pasadena, Beverly Hills police investigating anti-Semitic flyers
Almost 1,000 gallons of gasoline spill into Pasadena wash
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Show More
Carlos Marín, singer in pop-opera group Il Divo, dies at age 53
Lakers coach Frank Vogel in COVID protocols
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA concert: Reports
Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says
Closing arguments begin for ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright death
More TOP STORIES News