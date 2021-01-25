Society

Archdiocese of LA expanding contactless services for funeral arrangements amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has announced that its cemeteries and mortuaries have started offering expanded contactless services for planning arrangements due to the pandemic.

Funeral arrangements were typically done in person, but since many offices are closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, the contactless service option was put in place.

The archdiocese said that public health protocols limiting in-person appointments have created delays for people planning services for loved ones, prompting the changes.

People can now make arrangements via phone and email. They can also arrange for an outdoor prayer service, graveside committal immediately following the prayer service and a memorial mass at a later date.

"Traditionally, burial arrangements (are) a very personal experience and it's done in person. Due to COVID right now, we're finding that difficult to achieve, not only because of the impact on our own resources but the ability to meet with the increased number of families, quite frankly, that we're serving these days," said Brian McMahon with the archdiocese.

McMahon urged patience for those making arrangements for funeral services, but that's a difficult ask when loved ones are forced to store the body of their loved ones for extended periods of time.

The cemeteries will remain open for people to visit loved ones, but the administration building is closed to the public.

People seeking further information about the changes during COVID-19 can go to https://catholiccm.org/.

City News Service contributed to this report.
