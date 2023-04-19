WATCH LIVE

Want a poolside movie night at The Beverly Hills Hotel with friends? You'll have to drop $1,700

You can rent a cabana, which can accommodate up to 4 people and it comes with drinks, food and even movie-themed desserts.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 11:37PM
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The world-famous Beverly Hills Hotel is bringing back its poolside movie screenings this summer and if you want your friends to tag along, it could cost you a pretty penny.

To reserve one of the hotel's cabanas, which can accommodate up to four people, the cost is $1,700.

The cabana includes a selection of snacks, cocktails and unlimited champagne finished off with movie-themed desserts and a popcorn and candy cart.

The screenings kick off Wednesday, April 26, with "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

The movie series will feature five movie classics in total including "La La Land," "Clueless," "Troop Beverly Hills" and "Some Like It Hot."

