Sean Tuohy responds after Michael Oher, subject of 'The Blind Side,' alleges adoption lie

Michael Oher, whose life story was used as inspiration for 'The Blind Side' movie, filed a court petition Monday against the Tuohys.

The former NFL star claimed the Tuohys never adopted him and have been profiting off him for years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Tuohy family patriarch has issued a public response after former NFL star Michael Oher, whose inspiring life story was the subject of the 2009 film "The Blind Side," claimed the Tuohys never adopted him and have been profiting off him for years.

The former football player is now suing the family, filing a petition Monday in which he alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, the white family that took him when he was a struggling teen, tricked him into a conservatorship soon after he turned 18 in 2004.

Shortly after the news broke, Sean Tuohy told the Daily Memphian that his family was "stunned" and devastated.

"It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16," he said, according to the story published Monday.

Michael Oher stands with the Tuohys after being drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens (AP Image)

Sean Tuohy told the paper that the conservatorship was done to satisfy the NCAA as Oher considered Tuohy's alma mater Mississippi for college. He said they would end the conservatorship if that's what Oher wants.

Steve Farese, a lawyer for the Tuohys, told The Associated Press they will file an answer to the allegations in court but declined to comment further. He was among three attorneys who served on behalf of the Tuohys on Monday.

ABC News has reached out to multiple representatives listed for Leigh Anne Tuohy for comment.

Oher's petition claims that the Tuohys told him that "because he was over the age of eighteen, that the legal action to adopt Michael would have to be called a 'conservatorship' but it was, for all intents and purposes, an adoption." It adds that Oher "did not understand that if the Conservatorship was granted, he was signing away his right to contract for himself."

In his petition, Oher, who is Black, alleges that the Tuohys have profited off the story of Oher's adoption, which saw them help him finish high school, get into the University of Mississippi, and later get drafted into the NFL, first playing for the Baltimore Ravens and later for the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers.

"I am disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit today," Oher said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "This is a difficult situation for my family and me. I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment."

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.