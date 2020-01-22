television

ABC holding 'The Conners' fan contest to name Lanford Lunch Box stew, win a trip to a taping

LANFORD, Ill. -- "The Conners" fans, here's your chance to leave your mark on the show!

ABC is holding a contest for fans to submit a creative name for a new stew on the menu at the new Lanford Lunch Box. According to ABC, judging criteria includes creativity of the stew's name and how well the stew name captures the love, humor and perseverance of "The Conners."

Fans can submit their creative stew names at theconnerscontest.com for a chance to win the grand prize, a trip for two to a taping of "The Conners" in Los Angeles this spring.

The contest is open until Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11:59 p.m. EST. It's open to legal U.S. residents, age 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to participate. Official rules can be found at theconnerscontest.com.

"The Conners" returned with a new episode this week. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconteststelevisionthe connersabc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
'The Conners' ends season 2 mixing laughter and tears
How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform
'Prop Culture' uncovers the secrets behind Disney movies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News