'The Good Doctor'' returns for season 4; Freddie Highmore says COVID-19 will be part of storyline

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Good Doctor" returns for season four, and the series will navigate the real world of COVID-19.We'll also see some fresh new faces joining star Freddie Highmore in the operating room."He's gotta be a boss this year," said Highmore. "He's gotta be responsible for other people."While Highmore and his cast mates are back making rounds again, his character Dr. Shawn Murphy is moving up the ranks and is now teaching younger medical students."He's a character who tries to build bridges between people," said Highmore. "And in such a divisive time. I think an optimistic hopeful person like Shawn, who recognizes we're more the same than different. This is a very particular specific example of new residents coming into the hospital and Shawn learning how to help them. I think that's something we've all been going through in these times, learning to lean on other people, learning to trust other people."Since the show is set in the medical world, "The Good Doctor" wanted to acknowledge the real first responding heroes with stories in their fictional world."It felt important to do that, paying tribute to real life doctors who have been putting their lives at risk every single day. It would have been remiss of us to not show how grateful and thankful we all are for what they do.""The Good Doctor" checks in Monday nights at ten on ABC.