'The Good Doctor's' Will Yun Lee brings story inspired by son's health battle to latest episode

HOLLYWOOD -- A new episode of "The Good Doctor" hits very close to home for actor Will Yun Lee, who plays Dr. Alex Park on the show. It teaches us about a rare disease...one his own young son lives with every day. Shooting some of the scenes for this episode were definitely tough and emotional, but the result was rewarding.

The story has Dr. Park treating a three-year-old boy who has had a stroke...but what caused it? Lee and his wife, Jennifer, were asking similar questions when their own son, Cash, had a stroke at three. The child was misdiagnosed and then treated with chemotherapy for a year. Turns out, he has moyamoya disease...a rare blood vessel disorder. Eventually, they found a surgeon who reconstructed the blood vessel system in Cash's head... which was life changing.

"I approached the producers and writers, you know, to possibly think about doing a story like this because I thought, you know, I know that there's only a certain course of life for a TV show. And this is such a powerful platform and, and a platform of hope that I was just, like, you know, if I don't do it now, I might not get another shot at it and, you know being able to bring awareness to moyamoya and being able to possibly save another kid's life if their parents are able to recognize symptoms sooner than later," said Lee.

In the episode, Dr. Park is on the case of a little boy who needs his help. Lee was especially taken with the young actor who played the role.

"I met him on the day and he literally was just--it was, it was, he's gonna make fun of me for choking up but it was like Cash's little soul had showed up. He's a sweet, sweet boy and it reminded me of Cash's soul," said Lee.

"This thing cries at everything," said Cash.

"Don't give my secrets anyway!" laughed Will.

Will is especially grateful to Garrett Lerner, who wrote this story for the show. "I couldn't have been happier in terms of how he captured the essence of what we went through. And I think what a lot of parents go through with, with sick kids and, and coming out on the other side."

Cash has done just that...and is already looking to his future.

"I kind of see myself as a marine biologist, honestly," said Cash.

You will see this episode of "The Good Doctor" Monday, February 27 on ABC.