Arts & Entertainment

'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' sees Reynolds, Hayek join forces for new adventure comedy

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Reynolds, Hayek return for 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- In 2017, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek had a "hit" with "The Hitman's Bodyguard." Now it's time for the equally R-rated sequel: "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard."

The bodyguard, the assassin and his con artist wife join forces for a new international and absolutely deadly adventure comedy.

The "wife" is played by Hayek, and the character is direct, demanding and dangerous.

"I have a little bit more of grace in probably approaching other human beings than she does," said Hayek. "And also, her thought process is a little bit more out there than mine."

Reynolds' character takes a beating throughout this movie.

"George, I am 90% marshmallows. I am no He-Man. Yes, I do take a beating during this movie. But that's just a reflection of my own view on my inner self," said Reynolds. "I love playing a character that is just getting dumped on, humiliated and kicked to the curb, both emotionally and physically, throughout the whole movie."

In truth, Reynolds just loves working with his co-stars, who are also his friends.

"You really want to feel like you're safe to kind of explore and play around and make a fool of yourself," said Reynolds. "Which I am very, very adept at, by the way."

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" is in theaters now.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom assaulted by 'aggressive' man on CA street
CA launches electronic vaccine verification
Couple accused in killing of Aiden Leos plead not guilty
Palm Springs ties all-time record of 123 degrees
FACEism: How racist history of swimming continues to leave ugly mark
Plan to move juvenile offenders to Saugus facilities raises concerns
Saharan dust moving into Florida from Atlantic coast
Show More
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
New online vaccine record not working? Here's how to fix it
Poorer communities have fewer trees to offer shade, combat climate change
Kids dive for cover in brazen NY shooting caught on video
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
More TOP STORIES News