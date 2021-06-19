'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' sees Reynolds, Hayek join forces for new adventure comedy

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- In 2017, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek had a "hit" with "The Hitman's Bodyguard." Now it's time for the equally R-rated sequel: "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard."The bodyguard, the assassin and his con artist wife join forces for a new international and absolutely deadly adventure comedy.The "wife" is played by Hayek, and the character is direct, demanding and dangerous."I have a little bit more of grace in probably approaching other human beings than she does," said Hayek. "And also, her thought process is a little bit more out there than mine."Reynolds' character takes a beating throughout this movie."George, I am 90% marshmallows. I am no He-Man. Yes, I do take a beating during this movie. But that's just a reflection of my own view on my inner self," said Reynolds. "I love playing a character that is just getting dumped on, humiliated and kicked to the curb, both emotionally and physically, throughout the whole movie."In truth, Reynolds just loves working with his co-stars, who are also his friends."You really want to feel like you're safe to kind of explore and play around and make a fool of yourself," said Reynolds. "Which I am very, very adept at, by the way.""The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" is in theaters now.