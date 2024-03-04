WATCH LIVE

'The Holdovers' actors Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph emerge as Oscars frontrunners

ByHosea Sanders
Tuesday, March 5, 2024 12:23AM
The 2024 Academy Awards are Sunday, and among the Oscars frontrunners for acting are Paul Giammati and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in "The Holdovers."

CHICAGO -- The 2024 Academy Awards are Sunday, and there are already nominees leading the pack on the road to Oscar gold.

"The Holdovers" is nominated for Best Picture, and two of its stars are frontrunners to win. Here's why Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph better have their speeches ready on Sunday.

The movie tells the story of a morose prep school teacher stuck on campus over the holidays, along with a gifted but rebellious student and the head cook, who is consumed with grief over the loss of her only child. The unlikely trio bonds while emerging from loneliness and shattered dreams.

"The Holdovers" has been a hit with audiences and critics alike, and Giamatti and Randolph have already won top awards for playing damaged people with humor and heart.

Giamatti was not only outstanding in "The Holdovers," but is also a sentimental favorite. ABC7 Chicago entertainment reporter Hosea Sanders believes if he wins it'll be because fellow actors believe it's his turn after a career of exceptional work.

Randolph has already collected accolades for her stunning performance, but Sanders said he hopes on Oscars day she'll put away her notes and speak from the heart when she wins.

