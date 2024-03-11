'The Last Repair Shop' wins Oscar for best documentary short

The Oscar-nominated documentary "The Last Repair Shop" will air on broadcast TV for the first time, with some extras presented by On The Red Carpet.

The Oscar-nominated documentary "The Last Repair Shop" will air on broadcast TV for the first time, with some extras presented by On The Red Carpet.

The Oscar-nominated documentary "The Last Repair Shop" will air on broadcast TV for the first time, with some extras presented by On The Red Carpet.

The Oscar-nominated documentary "The Last Repair Shop" will air on broadcast TV for the first time, with some extras presented by On The Red Carpet.

LOS ANGELES -- Anyone who's ever played an instrument knows how life-changing music can be. A dozen people in the nation's second-largest school district who work tirelessly to keep the melodies playing for students are at the center of "The Last Repair Shop," which won the Oscar for documentary short Sunday at the Academy Awards.

"The Last Repair Shop" takes the audience inside a workshop that may look unassuming on the outside, but where miracles happen inside.

The brilliant technicians bring broken instruments back to life for thousands of students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, one of the only districts in the country to supply musical equipment to students free of charge.

"This is not just a musical instrument repair shop. When an instrument breaks, there's a student without an instrument. No, no, no. Not in our city," says Steve Bagmanyan, piano tuner and supervisor of the repair shop.

For co-directors Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, the film was a labor of love.

"It was an emotional and moving experience just to bear testimony to all the love that goes into these instruments," Proudfoot said.

"Steve actually tuned the pianos at my middle school and elementary school, so to actually have the chance to meet him and talk to him about it, I feel like really became an immediate connection for me to be a part of it," Bowers said.