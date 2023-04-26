Doctors need your help identifying a man who's been hospitalized at L.A. County USC Medical Center.

LAC + USC Medical Center seeking public's help in identifying male patient

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Doctors need your help identifying a man who's been hospitalized at L.A. County USC Medical Center.

The hospital has released an image of the man.

He was brought to the hospital yesterday after being found at Santee and 16th Street in the downtown L.A. area.

The man is about 60 years old, 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His medical condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the hospital's Department of Social Work.