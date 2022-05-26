A foodie's paradise in the desert by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- There's a modern new take on the buffet at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa. Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani is the culinary mastermind behind The Marketplace, an all-you-can-eat buffet presented in a high-end sit-down restaurant style.The Marketplace features seven unique stations with dishes inspired by flavors found all over the world.Al Comal serves traditional Mexican and South American dishes while Sukira offers Pan Asian cuisine. Pescato is the station for fresh seafood, Mercato Centrale for Italian and Pork & Waffles for Southern comfort food.There's also Prime Cuts with a selection of carving stations. And be sure to save room for dessert! Sweet Things has everything from cannoli to churros to peach pie and more.