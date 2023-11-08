Girl power reigns supreme in 'The Marvels', the highly anticipated sequel to 'Captain Marvel'

PHILADELPHIA -- The highly anticipated sequel to "Captain Marvel" debuts in theaters on Friday, November 10 and this time, Carol Danvers is joining forces with two more female superheroes.

"The Marvels" has girl power running through its veins.

Director Nia DaCosta is at the helm of this film, and the lifelong Marvel fan is shattering some glass ceilings with her own real-life superpowers. She's making history as the youngest and the first Black female Marvel director.

"It's so exciting," DaCosta says, "And so fitting for this project. We have the 16- year-old Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel and also a Black woman hero at the center of the film. I was just excited to be able to be a part of this and to be able to direct a Marvel film. It was really, really great."

In the new film, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is joining forces with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who we first met in the Disney+ series WandaVision, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

"It's a really fun, exciting movie about these three women coming together and learning how to be a team," DaCosta says. "At the center of the film, for me, is this idea of family and how your family is what enables you to take on the world."

"The Marvels" hits theaters Friday, November 10.

