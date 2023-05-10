They spent years as the backup band to the beloved "Muppets." Now "Electric Mayhem" is stepping squarely into the spotlight. Get ready for dozens of all-star cameos as "The Muppets Mayhem" rocks out to its own style of music on Disney+.

The Electric Mayhem Band gets time in spotlight with new Disney+ series 'The Muppets Mayhem'

HOLLYWOOD -- They spent years as the backup band to the beloved "Muppets." Now "Electric Mayhem" is stepping squarely into the spotlight. Get ready for dozens of all-star cameos as "The Muppets Mayhem" rocks out to its own style of music on Disney+.

"The Muppets Mayhem" follows The Electric Mayhem Band... Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips... on a mission to record their first-ever studio album. Lilly Singh is one of the human co-stars... playing a serious, driven young music executive trying to help the band be heard.

"Initially i was a little stressed because I thought I'm going to tap into another side of myself," said Singh. "But I actually enjoyed it because we're here to compliment the Muppets. This franchise has such diehard fans... that's not lost on us."

Tahj Mowry plays a "super fan" of the Electric Mayhem Band. He's thrilled to share the Muppets long-running message of friendship and inclusivity.

"They all look different, and they all come together, as a unit, a family, and no one cares what the other looks like," said Mowrey. "And yes, that is something this world can learn daily. I think it's a beautiful thing to have a new generation be able to see that in a show."

The stars say working with these legendary characters was beyond fun.

"I know this sounds absurd but there was not a single day that I left set and I was not in a great mood," said Singh.

Mowrey added, "These are the days you are going home and the sun's coming out, and you're still like... I can't wait to come back. Today."

"The Muppets Mayhem" begins Wednesday, May 10 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.