Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson donates largest single amount to help fellow actors during strike: Reports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has donated the largest single amount a person has ever given to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation as actors continue to hit the picket lines.

According to Variety, the actor contributed a "seven-figure donation" to the SAG-AFTRA's Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which provides $1,500 grants to members in need.

In certain situations, they can receive up to $6,000 in emergency financial assistance.

The foundation said Johnson's donation has the potential to help thousands of actors during the strike.