Arts & Entertainment

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to doppelgänger in Alabama officer Eric Fields

EMBED <>More Videos

Dwayne Johnson responds to doppelgänger in Alabama officer Eric Fields

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has responded to a look-alike fan.

Days after the photo went viral, Dwayne Johnson tweeted, "wow, guy on the left is way cooler. stay safe brother and thank you for your service. one day we'll drink teremana."

Teremana is a tequila brand founded by Johnson.

Alabama law enforcement officer Eric Fields went viral after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of Fields on Facebook.


"It's cool that the Rock looks like the real hero, Lt. Fields!," one person wrote.

"Can he swing by my house, I need to confirm he looks like the Rock as well," one woman commented.

"He sure does, can u smell what the rock is cooking," wrote another.

According to Alabama news outlet AL.com, Lt. Fields has worked with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for 17 years in various roles.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," Fields told AL.com. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe rocku.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
NB 5 blocked in Glendale after big rig overturns
Honolulu to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test
Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle
Nike gives HQ employees a week off to 'destress'
California hospitals facing nursing shortage
LA City Council seeks ban on ghost guns
Show More
KISS postpones tour as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID
OC district investigates teacher's video about pledging to pride flag
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
3 charged with staging car accidents on LA County freeways
New mobile app payment scam steals thousands
More TOP STORIES News