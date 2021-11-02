disney+ day

Goofy makes appearance in poster for Disney+ Day 'Simpsons' short

EMBED <>More Videos

See how Disney+ is celebrating its 2nd birthday

Things are going to get Goofy in Springfield on Disney+ Day.

Disney on Tuesday released new details about a previously announced "The Simpsons" short slated to premiere on Disney+ as part of the Disney+ Day celebration next week.

The short -- "The Simpsons in Plusaversary!" -- follows the beloved animated family as they host a party to celebrate Disney+ Day where everybody but Homer is on the guest list.



"With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield's event of the year," Disney teased in a press release.

It's not clear exactly which friends from across the Disney+ universe will appear in the short, but the poster shows Homer and Goofy sitting at a table together over a meal.

EMBED More News Videos

"Frozen"'s Olaf is back, this time in "Olaf Presents," a new series of shorts coming to Disney+ this November.



"The Simpsons in Plusaversary!" is one of several pieces of content to be released on Nov. 12 for Disney+ Day, which celebrates the streaming service's second anniversary. Other drops include the streaming premiere of "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," the original film "Home Sweet Home Alone," a series of shorts featuring Olaf from "Frozen" and more.

"The Simpsons in Plusaversary!" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisney+ daydisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Shang-Chi' to make streaming premiere on Disney+ Day
Watch the new trailer for 'Home Sweet Home Alone'
Olaf from 'Frozen' getting new series of shorts on Disney+
DISNEY+ DAY
Disney+ Celebrates Disney+ Day Worldwide
1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed for Disney+ Day
'X-Men: The Animated Series' revival is coming to Disney+
Disney+ Day 2021: All the new movies, series announced
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News