'The View' names Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro as new co-hosts

ABC's "The View" on Thursday named Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as the new co-hosts. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

NEW YORK CITY -- ABC's "The View" on Thursday named Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as new co-hosts for season 26.

Navarro and Griffin join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines on the morning discussion show.

Navarro has appeared regularly for almost a decade, and Griffin has become a fixture at the table since leaving the Trump White House at the end of 2020.

Griffin was raised a conservative and served President Donald Trump as his White House communications director, but resigned before he left office and later condemned him for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I'm never gonna shy away from saying that. That said, I'm a Republican, and I want to see good, smart, pro-democracy Republicans elected, and you're gonna see me reflect that viewpoint at the table," said Griffin.

After making 29 appearances throughout season 25, Griffin will fill the conservative seat at the Hot Topics table.

Navarro has shown up regularly as a guest co-host on the show since 2013.

"It is the No.1 talk show on TV. It is relevant. It is important. It is influential. It makes news. It trends, and so it's wonderful to officially be a part of it," said Navarro.

The newest co-hosts follow the departure of Meghan McCain, whose fiery defense of Republicans helped boost the show's ratings and the newest hires could do the same. McCain quit last summer after four years on the show.

"They also have different viewpoints which I think together adds the value," said Haines.

"You can be that different opinion. You can be that contrary voice, but you must do it respectfully, and you must leave it at the table," said Hostin.

Behar said the differing views on the panel reflect the realities of the audience.

"There's an audience out there of people who don't agree with me, and they should be represented also," she said.

The two new co-hosts join "The View" at a time when America remains sharply divided along political lines. This hit close to home for Griffin, when her own father refused to attend her wedding after she criticized her former boss, President Trump.