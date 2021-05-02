At least 3 injured after drive-by shooting at popular Sherman Oaks bar

The shooting comes on the first weekend bars in Los Angeles County have been allowed to stay open later.
3 injured after drive-by shooting at Sherman Oaks bar

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were injured in a shooting outside a popular bar in Sherman Oaks early Sunday morning, police say.

Los Angeles police say the incident started as a verbal altercation that turned physical around 2 a.m. at The Woodman on Ventura Boulevard. At some point, a drive-by shooting occurred, and someone in the crowd fired shots at the car, according to authorities.

Two people were transported to an area hospital, and a third was taken by friends to receive treatment. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The victims, who have not been identified, are two men and a woman, according to officials.

L.A. County again eased its COVID-19 health restrictions, lifting restrictions on operating hours for bars, breweries and wineries, while allowing indoor playgrounds and arcades to reopen at limited capacity.



No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

