At least 3 injured after drive-by shooting at popular Sherman Oaks bar

Los Angeles police say the incident started as a verbal altercation that turned physical around 2 a.m. at The Woodman on Ventura Boulevard. At some point, a drive-by shooting occurred, and someone in the crowd fired shots at the car, according to authorities.
Two people were transported to an area hospital, and a third was taken by friends to receive treatment. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The victims, who have not been identified, are two men and a woman, according to officials.
Los Angeles County lifts restrictions on operating hours for bars, breweries and wineries
No arrests have been made.
The shooting comes on the first weekend bars in Los Angeles County have been allowed to stay open later.
An investigation is ongoing.